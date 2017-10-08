Ralph Macchio Begins Filming 'Karate Kid' Reboot TV Series

Daniel LaRusso is back!

Ralph Macchio was spotted enjoying a break outside of a studio while he filmed the Karate Kid reboot TV series Cobra Kai on Friday afternoon (October 6) in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ralph Macchio

Ralph was joined outside by his co-star William Zabka who will be reprising his role as Ralph‘s rival Johnny Lawrence.

YouTube Red has picked up 10 episodes of the half-hour comedy series, which will begin airing in 2018.

Cobra Kai was announced back in August.