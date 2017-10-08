Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sun, 08 October 2017 at 2:24 am

Ralph Macchio Begins Filming 'Karate Kid' Reboot TV Series

Ralph Macchio Begins Filming 'Karate Kid' Reboot TV Series

Daniel LaRusso is back!

Ralph Macchio was spotted enjoying a break outside of a studio while he filmed the Karate Kid reboot TV series Cobra Kai on Friday afternoon (October 6) in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ralph Macchio

Ralph was joined outside by his co-star William Zabka who will be reprising his role as Ralph‘s rival Johnny Lawrence.

YouTube Red has picked up 10 episodes of the half-hour comedy series, which will begin airing in 2018.

Cobra Kai was announced back in August.
Just Jared on Facebook
ralph macchio begins filming karate kid reboot tv series 01
ralph macchio begins filming karate kid reboot tv series 02
ralph macchio begins filming karate kid reboot tv series 03
ralph macchio begins filming karate kid reboot tv series 04
ralph macchio begins filming karate kid reboot tv series 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr