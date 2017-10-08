Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloe Moretz at Soccer Match in Ireland (Video)

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

'American Horror Story' to Air Mass Shooting Scene on Tuesday

Sun, 08 October 2017 at 12:05 am

Sam Smith Hangs Out with Friends Ahead of 'SNL' Performance

Sam Smith Hangs Out with Friends Ahead of 'SNL' Performance

Sam Smith is all smiles as he enjoys a stroll with friends on Friday afternoon (October 6) in new York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer kept things cool in floral shirt and shorts while he spent the day hanging out with friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

Sam is in NYC to perform on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live with Gal Gadot.

Sam recently revealed the name of his upcoming sophomore album – which will be released on November 3!

10+ pictures inside of Sam Smith out in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 01
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 02
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 03
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 04
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 05
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 06
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 07
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 08
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 09
sam smith hangs out with friends ahead of his snl performance 10

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr