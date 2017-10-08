Sam Smith Hangs Out with Friends Ahead of 'SNL' Performance

Sam Smith is all smiles as he enjoys a stroll with friends on Friday afternoon (October 6) in new York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer kept things cool in floral shirt and shorts while he spent the day hanging out with friends.

Sam is in NYC to perform on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live with Gal Gadot.

Sam recently revealed the name of his upcoming sophomore album – which will be released on November 3!

