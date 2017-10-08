Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 11:40 am

Sam Smith Performs 'Too Good at Goodbyes' & 'Pray' on 'SNL' (Videos)

Sam Smith performed two of his new songs, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and “Pray,” on Saturday Night Live and totally killed it!

The 25-year-old Grammy winner’s songs are off of his brand new album, Thrill of It All, out next month!


The Thrill of It All will be released on November 3 and you can pre-order it off of iTunes here.

If you missed it, check out all the sketches from the nightGal Gadot was the host and did a spectacular job!

Check out Sam‘s two performances below, and see pics of him at the SNL after party later in the evening in the gallery.
