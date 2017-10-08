Saoirse Ronan Hopes 'On Chesil Beach' Gets People Talking About Sex

Saoirse Ronan hits the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie On Chesil Beach at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday (October 8) in London, England.

The 23-year-old actress opened up about the subject of the film at the premiere.

“I hope this film gets people talking about sex and not have it be a taboo thing or something they should be ashamed of, so they can let it be something that can be shared between two people and be an honest thing,” she said. “I think that is really healthy and I do feel people are starting to get to that stage.”

On Chesil Beach follows a “newlywed couple who remained virgins until their wedding night. Their honeymoon retreat along the English seaside in 1962 becomes a challenge as they find themselves ill-equipped to consummate their marriage.”

