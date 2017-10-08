Top Stories
Shania Twain Makes a Big Debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

Shania Twain is back in action in a huge way!

The Canadian singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week with Now, her first studio album in almost 15 years.

The album moved 137,000 equivalent album units according to Billboard, making it the third-largest selling country album in 2017 and the largest for a woman in almost two years. It’s also Shania‘s second No. 1 album!

Next on this week’s Top 10 is late Tom Petty, who re-enters the charts with his Greatest Hits collection at No. 2 following his death on October 2.

Demi Lovato‘s Tell Me You Love Me earns the pop star her sixth Top 10 album at No. 3, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie debuts at No. 4, while Miley Cyrus arrives at No. 5 with Younger Now, securing her eleventh overall Top 10 album.

For the full chart breakdown, head to Billboard.com.
