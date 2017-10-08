Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 11:10 am

Sonequa Martin Green & 'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast Bring Show to NYC!

The cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery stepped out for a night with PaleyFest!

Sonequa Martin-Green and her co-stars Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp, Mary Chieffo, Shazad Latif, and Mary Wiseman, among others, were in attendance at the panel at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday (October 7) in New York City.

The cast and crew also took part in a New York Comic Con panel while in town.

New episodes of the show are available every Sunday on CBS All Access.
Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones., Jason Isaacs, Mary Chieffo, Mary Wiseman, Shazad Latif, Sonequa Martin-Green, Wilson Cruz

