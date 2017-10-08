The 10 Scariest Horror Movies of 2017 to Watch This Halloween!

If you’re as excited for Halloween as we are at JustJared.com, you probably already started to binge horror movies on October 1!

Well, 2017 has brought us plenty of great scares at the movies already and there are more to come as we inch closer to October 31, so we’re bringing you the 10 scariest ones as part of our 31 Days of Halloween countdown.

The year started off with the blockbuster hit Get Out in January and It has become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

Click through the slideshow for the horror movies you need to watch this season…