Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 4:15 pm

The 10 Scariest Horror Movies of 2017 to Watch This Halloween!

Next Slide »

The 10 Scariest Horror Movies of 2017 to Watch This Halloween!

If you’re as excited for Halloween as we are at JustJared.com, you probably already started to binge horror movies on October 1!

Well, 2017 has brought us plenty of great scares at the movies already and there are more to come as we inch closer to October 31, so we’re bringing you the 10 scariest ones as part of our 31 Days of Halloween countdown.

The year started off with the blockbuster hit Get Out in January and It has become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

Click through the slideshow for the horror movies you need to watch this season…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 31 Days of Halloween, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr