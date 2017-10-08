Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 7:32 pm

The Rape Foundation Honors 'This Is Us' Cast at Annual Brunch!

The Rape Foundation Honors 'This Is Us' Cast at Annual Brunch!

The cast of This Is Us, including Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, is receiving a big honor!

The cast of the popular television show was celebrated at The Rape Foundation annual brunch on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore

The newly engaged Mandy wore a black dress and posed for photos alongside Chrissy, who looked pretty in a sleeveless black and white print dress.

Other attendees included co-star Milo Ventimiglia, David Schwimmer, Bryon Allen, Jennifer Lucas, Eric McCormack, Eva LaRue, Gloria Allred, Joanna Kerns, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown.

The annual brunch honors those who advocate for victims of sex crimes.

20+ pictures from the event inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
this cast rape brunch 00
this cast rape brunch 01
this cast rape brunch 02
this cast rape brunch 03
this cast rape brunch 04
this cast rape brunch 05
this cast rape brunch 06
this cast rape brunch 07
this cast rape brunch 08
this cast rape brunch 09
this cast rape brunch 10
this cast rape brunch 11
this cast rape brunch 12
this cast rape brunch 13
this cast rape brunch 14
this cast rape brunch 15
this cast rape brunch 16
this cast rape brunch 17
this cast rape brunch 20
this cast rape brunch 23
this cast rape brunch 24
this cast rape brunch 31
this cast rape brunch 42
this cast rape brunch 44

Credit: Eugene Powers; Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Bryon Allen, Chrissy Metz, David Schwimmer, Eric McCormack, Eva LaRue, Gloria Allred, Jennifer Lucas, Joanna Kerns, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr