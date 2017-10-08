The Rape Foundation Honors 'This Is Us' Cast at Annual Brunch!

The cast of This Is Us, including Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, is receiving a big honor!

The cast of the popular television show was celebrated at The Rape Foundation annual brunch on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

The newly engaged Mandy wore a black dress and posed for photos alongside Chrissy, who looked pretty in a sleeveless black and white print dress.

Other attendees included co-star Milo Ventimiglia, David Schwimmer, Bryon Allen, Jennifer Lucas, Eric McCormack, Eva LaRue, Gloria Allred, Joanna Kerns, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown.

The annual brunch honors those who advocate for victims of sex crimes.

