Sun, 08 October 2017 at 3:52 pm

Timothee Chalamet Joins Patrick Stewart at Hamptons International Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet and Sir Patrick Stewart hit the carpet separately at the Variety 10 Actors to Watch photo call at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday (October 7) in East Hampton, NY.

The actors were joined by Patrick‘s wife Sunny Ozell, as well as Daveed Diggs, Hong Chau, Kumail Nanjiani, Danielle MacDonald, Grace Van Patten, and Daniel Kaluuya, who are all also on the 10 Actors to Watch list.

Timothee was reportedly a little late to the panel, according to Variety. “I apologize — there’s a huge dog festival or something,” he said. “I’m not making this up, there’s a huge dog parade!”

Kumail then joked, “You use that excuse every time! It’s always a dog parade.”
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Daniel Kaluuya, Danielle Macdonald, Daveed Diggs, Grace Van Patten, Hong Chau, kumail nanjiani, Patrick Stewart, Sunny Ozell, Timothee Chalamet

Getty
