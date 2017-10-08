Vanessa Hudgens Officially Kicks Off Halloween With First Costume

Vanessa Hudgens goes for a darker look while out and about on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress wore a plaid dress, black fishnets, and a pair of boots as she grabbed a couple of iced coffees before going on her way.

Vanessa has broken out her first costume of the month for her favorite holiday, Halloween!

“we are the weirdos mister,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below!

Vanessa‘s caption is a line from the 1996 fantasy thriller The Craft.

A couple weeks before, Vanessa and her boyfriend Austin Butler stepped out for celebrity night at Knott’s Scary Farm.