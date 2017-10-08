Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 10:08 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Officially Kicks Off Halloween With First Costume

Vanessa Hudgens Officially Kicks Off Halloween With First Costume

Vanessa Hudgens goes for a darker look while out and about on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress wore a plaid dress, black fishnets, and a pair of boots as she grabbed a couple of iced coffees before going on her way.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa has broken out her first costume of the month for her favorite holiday, Halloween!

“we are the weirdos mister,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below!

Vanessa‘s caption is a line from the 1996 fantasy thriller The Craft.

A couple weeks before, Vanessa and her boyfriend Austin Butler stepped out for celebrity night at Knott’s Scary Farm.
Just Jared on Facebook
vamessa hudgens offcially kicks off halloween with first costume 01
vamessa hudgens offcially kicks off halloween with first costume 02
vamessa hudgens offcially kicks off halloween with first costume 03
vamessa hudgens offcially kicks off halloween with first costume 04
vamessa hudgens offcially kicks off halloween with first costume 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr