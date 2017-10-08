Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2017 at 3:50 pm

What Does Kourtney Kardashian Think of Scott Disick Dating Sofia Richie?

What Does Kourtney Kardashian Think of Scott Disick Dating Sofia Richie?
  • Here’s how Kourtney Kardashian feels about Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s relationship – TMZ
  • Gina Rodriguez and her boyfriend are picture perfect – Just Jared Jr
  • Amal Clooney looked so glam this week – Lainey Gossip
  • Late night hosts mock Donald Trump on Twitter – TooFab
  • Colin Kaepernick didn’t say anything about not kneeling for the anthem – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Newsies, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr