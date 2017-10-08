'Younger' Star Dan Amboyer Comes Out as Gay - and Married!

Dan Amboyer is sharing some big news!

The 31-year-old Younger actor is publicly coming out as gay after tying the knot with his 37-year-old boyfriend of over a decade, Eric P. Berger.

“Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet,” Dan told People.

The two married in front of family and friends on Saturday (October 7) in New York City.

“There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public. But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country’s perception of gay people. And Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he’s become such an advocate for sexual fluidity. I think the more open actors can be the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward,” he said.

For more from Dan, visit People.com.