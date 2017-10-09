Adam Levine Fronts YSL's New Fragrance Campaign!
Adam Levine has been announced as the new face of Y, the latest masculine fragrance launch by YSL!
“I’m psyched to be collaborating with YSL Beauty, a brand which has always appealed to me for its standout style and groundbreaking imagery. As a musician, I relate to the raw passion and strong sense of individuality of YSL; and being a part of the story of Y is exciting to me – it is not the story of one man, but of a whole creative generation. I’m excited to develop our relationship and see where it will lead,” the 38-year-old entertainer said in a statement about the collaboration.
In some personal news, if you didn’t know, Adam and his wife Behati are expecting their second child next year!