Annette Bening & Jamie Bell Buddy Up at Hamptons Film Fest for 'Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool' - Watch Trailer!

Annette Bening is all smiles while posing for a photograph at her In Conversation with Annette Bening panel held during the 2017 Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday (October 8) in the Hamptons, New York.

The 59-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-star Jamie Bell as they also promoted their upcoming movie, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool.

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, directed by Paul McGuigan, tells the true story of actress Gloria Grahame, who begins a relationship with young actor Peter Turner – Watch the official trailer below!



‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ | Official Trailer