Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 11:31 am

Annette Bening & Jamie Bell Buddy Up at Hamptons Film Fest for 'Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool' - Watch Trailer!

Annette Bening & Jamie Bell Buddy Up at Hamptons Film Fest for 'Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool' - Watch Trailer!

Annette Bening is all smiles while posing for a photograph at her In Conversation with Annette Bening panel held during the 2017 Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday (October 8) in the Hamptons, New York.

The 59-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-star Jamie Bell as they also promoted their upcoming movie, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Annette Bening

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, directed by Paul McGuigan, tells the true story of actress Gloria Grahame, who begins a relationship with young actor Peter Turner – Watch the official trailer below!


‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ | Official Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
annette bening jamie bell hamptons film fest for film stars dont die in liverpool 01
annette bening jamie bell hamptons film fest for film stars dont die in liverpool 02
annette bening jamie bell hamptons film fest for film stars dont die in liverpool 03
annette bening jamie bell hamptons film fest for film stars dont die in liverpool 04
annette bening jamie bell hamptons film fest for film stars dont die in liverpool 05

Credit: Matt Agudo; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr