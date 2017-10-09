Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 2:40 pm

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Cheer on the Seahawks in Los Angeles!

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden share a cute moment while arriving for the football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

The couple wore matching jerseys with their names written on the back while supporting the Seahawks.

Levi is going to be seen in the upcoming movie Pacific Rim: Uprising and Ariel took to Instagram to share her support.

“Um..YES! Can’t wait to see baby slay😍 March 2018! So proud❤️ @levi_meaden #pacificrimuprising,” she wrote along with a teaser clip.

