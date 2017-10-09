Avril Lavigne & Boyfriend J.R. Rotem Hold Hands on Date Night
Avril Lavigne holds hands with her boyfriend, music producer J.R. Rotem, while leaving their favorite hotspot The Nice Guy on Sunday night (October 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 33-year-old singer has been spotted with J.R. at The Nice Guy on several occasions throughout the past couple months!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Avril Lavigne
“They’re seeing each other and it’s going well. They’re not putting a lot of pressure on it, right now they’re seeing where it goes,” a source told E! News about the couple’s budding romance.