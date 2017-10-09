Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram &amp; They're Freaking Out!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 7:42 pm

Avril Lavigne & Boyfriend J.R. Rotem Hold Hands on Date Night

Avril Lavigne & Boyfriend J.R. Rotem Hold Hands on Date Night

Avril Lavigne holds hands with her boyfriend, music producer J.R. Rotem, while leaving their favorite hotspot The Nice Guy on Sunday night (October 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer has been spotted with J.R. at The Nice Guy on several occasions throughout the past couple months!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Avril Lavigne

“They’re seeing each other and it’s going well. They’re not putting a lot of pressure on it, right now they’re seeing where it goes,” a source told E! News about the couple’s budding romance.
Just Jared on Facebook
avril lavigne boyfriend jr rotem hold hands on date night 01
avril lavigne boyfriend jr rotem hold hands on date night 02
avril lavigne boyfriend jr rotem hold hands on date night 03
avril lavigne boyfriend jr rotem hold hands on date night 04
avril lavigne boyfriend jr rotem hold hands on date night 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Avril Lavigne, J.R. Rotem

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr