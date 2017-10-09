British Actress Romola Garai Recalls 'Humiliating' Audition for Harvey Weinstein

British actress Romola Garai is opening up about how she felt “violated” by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein during an audition for him 17 years ago when she was only 18.

The 35-year-old actress, best known for her work in the movie Atonement and BBC series The Hour, says she auditioned for Weinstein in his hotel room while he wore just a bathrobe.

“Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him,” Romola told The Guardian. “So I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”

Romola says she had a brief discussion about the film with Weinstein while sitting on a chair in the hotel room.

“The transaction was just that I was there,” she added. “The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power.”

Some of the other actresses who have spoken out about Harvey‘s alleged actions are Kate Winslet, Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, and more.