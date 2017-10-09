Bryan Cranston Looks Dapper at 'Last Flag Flying' Premiere at London Film Festival!

Bryan Cranston smiles for the adoring crowd at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Sunday (October 8) in London, England.

The actor walked the red carpet and took photos with director Richard Linklater and Clare Stewart at the premiere.

Bryan also appeared at the NYC premiere of Last Flag Flying in September.

The comedy-drama film, a sequel to 1973′s The Last Detail, co-stars Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne.

The film follows a group of veterans who served together in Vietnam and must reunite 30 years later to bury one of their sons, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War.

Last Flag Flying will make its theatrical debut on November 3.