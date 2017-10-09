Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram &amp; They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 8:40 pm

Dakota Johnson Keeps It Casual For Coffee Back in LA!

Dakota Johnson looked cute for a coffee outing this afternoon!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted heading out of Coffee Coffee on Monday afternoon (October 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Dakota, who was joined by a gal pal, kept it casual in a plaid shirt and jeans but accessorized with her favorite Gucci dragon purse.

Last week, Dakota was spotted carrying the intricately designed purse while in New York City.

While in the Big Apple, Dakota celebrated her 28th birthday and supported her friend, film director Luca Guadagnino, at the premiere of Call Me By Your Name.
