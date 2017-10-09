Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram &amp; They're Freaking Out!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:10 pm

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

We are down to the Top 10 on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars following the third elimination.

Another contestant was sent home during the live episode of Monday (October 9) following a non-elimination episode last week.

WHO WENT HOME? Meet the contestant who was voted off third

The contestants all performed a dance to commemorate their Most Memorable Year yet. The scores from these dances, plus last week’s dances, were combined with the votes from the last two weeks to determine who would be sent home.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 10…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr