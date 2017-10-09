'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 4 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the fourth week of season 25 and the scores are in!

During the fourth week of competition, the couples were tasked with dancing to celebrate the most memorable year of their lives.

Couples could choose any unlearned dance, including a new style – Contemporary.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Victoria & Val – 27 out of 30

Nikki & Artem – 24 out of 30

Derek & Sharna – 23 out of 30

Jordan & Lindsay – 29 out of 30

Nick & Peta – 22 out of 30

Vanessa & Maks – 24 out of 30

Frankie & Witney – 24 out of 30

Terrell & Cheryl – 24 out of 30

Sasha & Gleb – 24 out of 30

Drew & Emma – 24 out of 30

Lindsey & Mark – 26 out of 30