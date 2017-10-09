Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram &amp; They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:02 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 4 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the fourth week of season 25 and the scores are in!

During the fourth week of competition, the couples were tasked with dancing to celebrate the most memorable year of their lives.

Couples could choose any unlearned dance, including a new style – Contemporary.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

Victoria & Val – 27 out of 30
Nikki & Artem – 24 out of 30
Derek & Sharna – 23 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 29 out of 30
Nick & Peta – 22 out of 30
Vanessa & Maks – 24 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 24 out of 30
Terrell & Cheryl – 24 out of 30
Sasha & Gleb – 24 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 24 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 26 out of 30
