Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 12:02 am

Darren Criss, Lea Michele & More Rock the Stage at Elsie Fest 2017!

Darren Criss, Lea Michele & More Rock the Stage at Elsie Fest 2017!

Darren Criss, Lea Michele and more stars lit up the stage at the 2017 Elsie Fest on Sunday (October 8)!

The musical-oriented New York City festival, which features stars and songs of stage and screen, included performers like Alan Cumming, Jeremy Jordan, Ingrid Michaelson, Norm Lewis, Auli’i Cravalho and Keala Settle.

​Ryan Murphy, Alex Newell, Christine Taylor and Jenna Ushkowitz all attended the festival as well.

“All the feels tonight ❤ Thank you to everyone who came out for Elsie Fest!! So happy you were there to introduce me tonight @mrrpmurphy I love you so much and thank you @darrencriss for including me in this amazing evening you are the most amazing friend and family I could ask for,” Lea wrote on Instagram.

The festival was co-created by Darren, Ricky Rollins and Jordan Roth in 2015.

Thank you, @elsiefest!!

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on

20+ pictures from the festival inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
elsie fest 2017 00
elsie fest 2017 01
elsie fest 2017 02
elsie fest 2017 03
elsie fest 2017 04
elsie fest 2017 05
elsie fest 2017 06
elsie fest 2017 08
elsie fest 2017 09
elsie fest 2017 11
elsie fest 2017 12
elsie fest 2017 13
elsie fest 2017 14
elsie fest 2017 15
elsie fest 2017 16
elsie fest 2017 17
elsie fest 2017 18
elsie fest 2017 19
elsie fest 2017 20
elsie fest 2017 21
elsie fest 2017 22
elsie fest 2017 23
elsie fest 2017 71

Credit: Jenny Anderson; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alan Cumming, Alex Newell, Auli'i Cravalho, Christine Taylor, Darren Criss, Ingrid Michaelson, Jenna Ushkowitz, Jeremy Jordan, Keala Settle, Lea Michele, Ryan Murphy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr