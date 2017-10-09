Darren Criss, Lea Michele & More Rock the Stage at Elsie Fest 2017!
Darren Criss, Lea Michele and more stars lit up the stage at the 2017 Elsie Fest on Sunday (October 8)!
The musical-oriented New York City festival, which features stars and songs of stage and screen, included performers like Alan Cumming, Jeremy Jordan, Ingrid Michaelson, Norm Lewis, Auli’i Cravalho and Keala Settle.
Ryan Murphy, Alex Newell, Christine Taylor and Jenna Ushkowitz all attended the festival as well.
“All the feels tonight ❤ Thank you to everyone who came out for Elsie Fest!! So happy you were there to introduce me tonight @mrrpmurphy I love you so much and thank you @darrencriss for including me in this amazing evening you are the most amazing friend and family I could ask for,” Lea wrote on Instagram.
The festival was co-created by Darren, Ricky Rollins and Jordan Roth in 2015.
