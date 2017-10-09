Darren Criss, Lea Michele & More Rock the Stage at Elsie Fest 2017!

Darren Criss, Lea Michele and more stars lit up the stage at the 2017 Elsie Fest on Sunday (October 8)!

The musical-oriented New York City festival, which features stars and songs of stage and screen, included performers like Alan Cumming, Jeremy Jordan, Ingrid Michaelson, Norm Lewis, Auli’i Cravalho and Keala Settle.

​Ryan Murphy, Alex Newell, Christine Taylor and Jenna Ushkowitz all attended the festival as well.

“All the feels tonight ❤ Thank you to everyone who came out for Elsie Fest!! So happy you were there to introduce me tonight @mrrpmurphy I love you so much and thank you @darrencriss for including me in this amazing evening you are the most amazing friend and family I could ask for,” Lea wrote on Instagram.

The festival was co-created by Darren, Ricky Rollins and Jordan Roth in 2015.

Thank you, @elsiefest!! A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

