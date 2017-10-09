Demi Lovato Has a Funny Reaction When Her Voice Cracks Live - Watch!

Demi Lovato is slightly under the weather at the moment while promoting her new Top 5 record Tell Me You Love Me, but she’s soldiering onward – even if her voice isn’t always along for the ride.

The 25-year-old singer was performing “Stone Cold” at iHeartRadio Theater in New York City on Saturday night (October 7) when her voice suddenly faltered during the song’s high note.

“F–k!” she shouted immediately after before laughing to herself. “I don’t know what to do!”

Despite the botched note, Demi stayed going strong and delivered an amazing show for her faithful fans.

“Even when I lose my voice on stage my fans know how to keep me from being down.. thank you my Lovatics I love you,” she later wrote on Twitter.

Get well soon, Demi! Watch her reaction below.