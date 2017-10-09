Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 12:44 am

Demi Lovato Has a Funny Reaction When Her Voice Cracks Live - Watch!

Demi Lovato Has a Funny Reaction When Her Voice Cracks Live - Watch!

Demi Lovato is slightly under the weather at the moment while promoting her new Top 5 record Tell Me You Love Me, but she’s soldiering onward – even if her voice isn’t always along for the ride.

The 25-year-old singer was performing “Stone Cold” at iHeartRadio Theater in New York City on Saturday night (October 7) when her voice suddenly faltered during the song’s high note.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“F–k!” she shouted immediately after before laughing to herself. “I don’t know what to do!”

Despite the botched note, Demi stayed going strong and delivered an amazing show for her faithful fans.

“Even when I lose my voice on stage my fans know how to keep me from being down.. thank you my Lovatics I love you,” she later wrote on Twitter.

Get well soon, Demi! Watch her reaction below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr
  • PennyJScott


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !hs29d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleLegitimatePointJobsFromHomeJobs/computer/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!hs29l..,.