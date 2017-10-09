Demi Lovato Reaches Her Highest Point on Billboard Hot 100

Demi Lovato just reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Sorry Not Sorry” and it marks her highest point on the chart throughout her career!

The 25-year-old singer’s previous high point was at number nine with “This Is Me” from Camp Rock and she had two songs reach number ten – “Skyscraper” in 2011 and “Heart Attack” in 2013.

Following the release of her album Tell Me You Love Me this past week, Demi continues to climb the chart!

Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” is number one for the third week in a row.