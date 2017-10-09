Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:39 pm

Drew Scott's Brother Jonathan Joins Him for 'DWTS' Dance (Video)

Drew Scott matches his partner Emma Slater in a blue outfit while performing on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star was joined for the performance by his twin brother Jonathan Scott as the most memorable year of his life was when they started their show!

Drew and Emma‘s jive earned them a score of 24 out of 30 points, which marked their highest score of the season so far.

You can watch the performance video below and don’t forget to place your vote!
