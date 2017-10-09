'DWTS' 2017 Songs & Dances for Week 4 Revealed!

Dancing with the Stars returns tonight with one of our favorite theme nights of the season – it’s Most Memorable Year night!

Each celeb is tasked with choosing a song for this week to dance to with their pro partner. The song must encompass a memorable time or truly incredible experience in their life.

At the end of the evening, one couple will be sent home, so be sure to vote each week for your favorites!

Tune into ABC tonight to catch week four of the show.

Click inside for the full list of songs and dances for week four of DWTS…

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess – Jazz – “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Jive – “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Quickstep – “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Contemporary – “Take Me Home” by Us The Duo

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Viennese Waltz – “Anchor” by Mindy Gledhill

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Contemporary – “Falling Slowly” by Marketa Irglova & Glen Hansard

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Contemporary – “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – “Over My Head (Cable Car)” by The Fray

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Viennese Waltz – “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)” by Nick Lachey

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot – “I Lived” by OneRepublic