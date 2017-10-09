Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 12:22 pm

Elizabeth Olsen & Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Couple Up at The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch!

Elizabeth Olsen & Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Couple Up at The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch!

Elizabeth Olsen and her boyfriend Robbie Arnett are keeping up with appearances!

The pair were all smiles as they sat together during the The Rape Foundation‘s Annual Brunch on Sunday (October 8) in Beverly Hills, where the cast of This Is Us – including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia – received a big honor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen

That same evening, Elizabeth joined her co-stars Jeremy Renner, Martin Sensmeier, Gil Birmingham, Tokala Clifford, Kelsey Chow, producer Matthew George and cinematographer Ben Richardson, and actors at their Wind River Q&A panel held at Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

Elizabeth and Kelsey made their first official appearance as a couple last month at the 2017 Gersh Emmy Party.
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 01
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 02
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 03
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 04
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 05
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 06
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 07
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 08
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 09
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 10
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 11
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 12
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett couple up at the rape foundation 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham, Jeremy Renner, Kelsey Chow, Martin Sensmeier, Robbie Arnett, Tokala Clifford

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr