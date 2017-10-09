Elizabeth Olsen & Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Couple Up at The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch!

Elizabeth Olsen and her boyfriend Robbie Arnett are keeping up with appearances!

The pair were all smiles as they sat together during the The Rape Foundation‘s Annual Brunch on Sunday (October 8) in Beverly Hills, where the cast of This Is Us – including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia – received a big honor.

That same evening, Elizabeth joined her co-stars Jeremy Renner, Martin Sensmeier, Gil Birmingham, Tokala Clifford, Kelsey Chow, producer Matthew George and cinematographer Ben Richardson, and actors at their Wind River Q&A panel held at Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

Elizabeth and Kelsey made their first official appearance as a couple last month at the 2017 Gersh Emmy Party.