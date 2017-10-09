Emma Stone Switches It Up at 'Battle of the Sexes' After Party!

Emma Stone served not one but two gorgeous looks during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday (October 7) in London, England.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress switched into a white lace sleeveless shirt, white wool pants and black suede pumps by Givenchy to attend the after party for her film Battle of the Sexes at the Aqua Nueva following the big red carpet premiere.

Emma wore a Louis Vuitton dress at the premiere in celebration of her new ambassadorship deal with the brand.

“I am truly happy #emmastone is joining #louisvuitton today as a new ambassador 💙,” creative director Nicolas Ghesquière captioned with his Instagram post that same evening.