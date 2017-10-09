Eric & Jessie James Decker Expecting Baby Number Three!

Eric and Jessie James Decker are about to expand their family!

The couple just announced that they’re expecting baby number three by sharing an adorable video of the moment they told their two children – Vivianne, 3, and Eric Jr., 2.

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of March,” Jessie captioned the video.

Eric and Jessie have been married since 2013 and have documented their other pregnancies on their reality show Eric & Jessie.

Congratulations to the sweet family!

Check out their announcement video below…