Frankie Muniz Makes a Comeback with Quickstep on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Video)

Frankie Muniz brought his score back up with his latest dance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor danced a quickstep alongside partner Witney Carson for Most Memorable Year Night on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Frankie and Witney received a score of 24 out of 30 points, an improvement on their 21 from last week. Two weeks ago, they topped the night with a 25.

Frankie said that his most memorable year is 2017 because he is finally living a fully happy life following some memory loss.