Mon, 09 October 2017 at 2:05 pm

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Welcomes 6 New Interns - Meet the Stars!

It’s time to meet the six new interns checking in to Grey’s Anatomy for the 14th season!

This Thursday’s episode will be the first for five of the six actors. One of the new actors will look familiar as we met him during the show’s season premiere.

On this week’s episode, Dr Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Dr Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will be searching for the brand new interns.

Be sure to tune into Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday on ABC to meet the new actors.

Photos: ABC
