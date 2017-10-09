Harrison Ford Plays 'Heads Up!' with Ellen - Watch Here!

Harrison Ford showed off his gaming skills while playing a round of Heads Up during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (October 9).

For every answer the 75-year-old actor and host Ellen got right they planned on donating 1,000 for breast cancer research, in collaboration with Ulta Beauty.

Harrison also talks about his passion for flying airplanes and he reveals his past mishaps do not discourage him from getting back in the pilot seat.

Plus, Harrison chats about reprising his role in the long-awaited sequel Blade Runner 2049 and talks about performing his own stunts, as well as accidentally punching his co-star Ryan Gosling in the face.



