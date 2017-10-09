Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Are Reportedly Back Together!

It looks like like things are back on between Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma!

The Younger actress and the singer/songwriter got cozy at her 30th birthday bash over the weekend in several cute snaps.

“Since Matt got back from tour, they’ve been seeing each other again. Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn’t work out the first time around so now that he’s back they picked up right where they left off,” a source told E! News.

The couple started dating earlier this year but called things off in March.

Hilary was most recently linked to Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting.

Check out the photo of Hilary and Matthew at her birthday bash below…