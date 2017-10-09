Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 6:24 pm

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Are Reportedly Back Together!

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Are Reportedly Back Together!

It looks like like things are back on between Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma!

The Younger actress and the singer/songwriter got cozy at her 30th birthday bash over the weekend in several cute snaps.

“Since Matt got back from tour, they’ve been seeing each other again. Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn’t work out the first time around so now that he’s back they picked up right where they left off,” a source told E! News.

The couple started dating earlier this year but called things off in March.

Hilary was most recently linked to Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting.

Check out the photo of Hilary and Matthew at her birthday bash below…

A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr