Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Jackie Chan waves to the camera while arriving for his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 63-year-old actor and martial artist was there to promote his new movie The Foreigner on Monday (October 9) in New York City.

His 18-year-old daughter Etta Ng recently came out as a lesbian, announcing her relationship with her girlfriend, social media influencer Andi Autumn, on Instagram.

“🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous,” Etta captioned a photo of herself standing in front of a rainbow background (below).

“I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way,” she added. “I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I’ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance. 🌈❤️🙌🏻💪🏻 … #loveislove #lovewins #lovealwayswins … #love #support … #queer #gay #gaygram #loveyourself #advocacy.”

A post shared by @stolenmilktea on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Andi also shared her own Instagram posts, writing, “I’ve never met anyone like @stolenmilktea . She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head. No judgements, just understanding. Everything was against us. We’ve been pushed down again and again but its worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side. 🚺🚺💕 skip past all of the difficulties we’ve had this year, we are finally heading in the right direction, we have a path. We’ve encountered a lot of discrimination from family, friends, and the Hong Kong society. We are living in such an international city and yet so many people have their minds closed off. But none of it matters when I know every morning your going to be next to me. I love you. 💟.” See what else she had to say here.

Etta has revealed in the past that she has an estranged relationship with her father Jackie.

“He is my biological father but he is not in my life,” she has stated. “He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father.”