Mon, 09 October 2017 at 3:20 pm

Jaime King Takes Birthday Boy James Knight Pumpking Picking!

Jaime King pulls her son James Knight in a wagon while visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in Culver City, Calif.

The former Hart of Dixie actress celebrated her son’s fourth birthday this weekend!

“HAPPY 4th BIRTHDAY JAMES KNIGHT! I love you more than anything! 🍩🍭🍦🍫🎂,” Jaime captioned the super cute video below on Instagram.

On Sunday night, Jaime joined friends like Georgie Flores, Kaitlyn Dever, Courtney Eaton, and Jared Eng for some late night fun and scares at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. See a pic in the gallery!

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

Photos: Sara Jaye Weiss, Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Celebrity Babies, Jaime King, James Newman, Kyle Newman

