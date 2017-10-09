Janet Jackson Celebrates 'State Of The World Tour' at L.A. After Party!

Janet Jackson is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at her State Of The World Tour After Party held at the Lure Nightclub on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old music icon’s tour is her first outing since postponing her Unbreakable World Tour to start a family. She gave birth to her son, Eissa Al Mana, in January.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janet Jackson

“Hollywood! Tonight is about to be a movie 🎥 #stateoftheworldtour,” Janet captioned with her Instagram post ahead of her sold-out concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Janet performs her big hits like “The Pleasure Principle,” “Escapade,” “Nasty,” and “Feedback” during the tour – For the full set-list, click here!