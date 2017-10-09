Mon, 09 October 2017 at 11:46 am
Janet Jackson & Jenna Dewan Reunite On Stage!
- Jenna Dewan was a dancer for Janet Jackson in 2001 and they reunited on stage last night! – TMZ
- DWTS has a winter tour coming – Just Jared Jr
- Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating life update – Lainey Gossip
- The View welcomed a new co-host today – TooFab
- This Teen Mom 2 star just said “I do!” – MTV
- Group Halloween costume ideas for you and your friends – Popsugar
