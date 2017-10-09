Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 11:46 am

Janet Jackson & Jenna Dewan Reunite On Stage!

Janet Jackson & Jenna Dewan Reunite On Stage!
  • Jenna Dewan was a dancer for Janet Jackson in 2001 and they reunited on stage last night! – TMZ
  • DWTS has a winter tour coming – Just Jared Jr
  • Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating life update – Lainey Gossip
  • The View welcomed a new co-host today – TooFab
  • This Teen Mom 2 star just said “I do!” – MTV
  • Group Halloween costume ideas for you and your friends – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Janet Jackson, Jenna Dewan, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr