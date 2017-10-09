Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:53 am

Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller & More Pay Tribute To 100 First Responders at 'Only The Brave' Premiere!

Jennifer Connelly along with her husband Paul Bettany and the cast of Only the Brave helped welcomed some real-life heroes to their red carpet premiere on Sunday (October 8) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress and her co-stars Miles Teller and girlfriend Keleigh Sperry, Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn Boyd, Jeff Bridges, Scott Haze, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, Geoff Stults and singer Dierks Bentley hit the carpet alongside first responders who helped those who were affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as the earthquake in Mexico City.

They also helped and are still giving aid to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting, according to Deadline.

Only The Brave, based on the True Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is set to hit theaters October 20th – Watch the brand new trailer below!


Kate Beckinsale – ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton. Miles is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
