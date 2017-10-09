Jennifer Lawrence Is One of Elle's Women in Hollywood 2017!

Jennifer Lawrence has been named one of Elle‘s Women in Hollywood, with a special mag cover for the month of November.

Also chosen for the annual honor are Tessa Thompson, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, Cicely Tyson, Riley Keough, and Kathleen Kennedy. Stay tuned for more!

In her issue, Jennifer spoke about the pressures of making films.

“The only time I find myself worrying about the result is when I’m filming, because I’m working all day, and then I come home and my brain’s just like, What should we panic about? After I’ve finished the process, though, it’s done for me. I’ve done my work, and I’ve gotten what I need to get out of it—I’ve fulfilled myself. What happens next doesn’t really matter,” Jennifer responded.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Dior.

For more from Jennifer, visit Elle.com.