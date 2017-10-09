Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 6:54 pm

Jennifer Morrison Returns to 'Once Upon a Time' for Emma's Reunion with Hook & Henry!

Jennifer Morrison‘s character Emma Swan shares a moment with Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) and adult Henry (Andrew J. West) in these photos from the upcoming episode of Once Upon a Time.

The 38-year-old actress left the show at the end of season six, but she is making a special appearance in the second episode of season seven to wrap up her character.

“We get to find out what has happened with Emma and Hook since our happy ending we showed last year,” executive producer Edward Kitsis previously told EW. “We will be getting closure on her story in what we feel is a satisfying way.”

“What we’re not doing is a flashback story where we’re seeing stuff prior to, or during, the previous six seasons,” EP Adam Horowitz added. “We’re moving forward past the end of season 6, seeing what happened with Emma and Hook, and how it relates to the events in Hyperion Heights. It’s an emotional curtain call.”

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Andrew J. West, Colin O'Donoghue, Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time

