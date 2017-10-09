Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:30 am

Jessica Chastain & Laura Dern Chosen for Elle's Women in Hollywood 2017!

Jessica Chastain and Laura Dern are slaying on the covers of Elle‘s Women in Hollywood November 2017 issues.

Also featured on individual covers are Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, Cicely Tyson, Jennifer Lawrence (see out her feature here), as well as Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson, and Riley Keough (check out their features here!)

Laura spoke about wanting to play relatable women in movies.

“In my twenties, the characters I was asked to play were limited by, well, she’s just a girl—she doesn’t mean it or she doesn’t know who she is. So I’m starting to play women who just don’t know how to do it—they’re not girls, but they haven’t figured it out, still. That’s so relatable! I’m having the time of my life,” she said.

FYI: Laura is wearing an Unravel coat and Stella McCartney jumpsuit. Jessica is wearing Celine.

For more from the women, visit Elle.com.

See all the Women in Hollywood covers below…
Credit: Terry Tsiolis/Elle
