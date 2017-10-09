Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 2:18 pm

Jordana Brewster Has 'Family Time' at P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself Fundraiser!

Jordana Brewster is all smiles as she carries her adorable 4-year-old son Julian alongside her hubby Andrew Form while arriving at the 2017 P.S. ARTS’ Express Yourself event held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (October 8) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The happy family were joined by Ali Larter, Busy Philipps and her daughter Cricket Pearl Silverstein, Kevin Zegers and his daughter Zoe, Adam Scott, Jason Bateman, Marla Sokoloff, Amy Smart and Angela Kinsey.

“Family time @ps_arts missing rowanito who was 😴,” Jordana captioned with her Instagram post.

Each fall, families across Southern California come together for P.S. ARTS’ biggest fundraiser of the year, Express Yourself. This fun-filled afternoon gives 1,500 adults and children an opportunity to experience the joy and creativity that nearly 25,000 students discover every day in our classrooms.
Photos: WENN
