Judi Dench Speaks Out About Frequent Collaborator Harvey Weinstein

Dame Judi Dench has released a statement after allegations of sexual misconduct have come to light against her frequent collaborator Harvey Weinstein.

She and Harvey first worked together on 1997′s Mrs. Brown, and continued to work together several times over the years with Shakespeare in Love, Mrs. Henderson Presents and Philomena.

“Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” Judi said in a statement to EW.

Another of Harvey‘s frequent collaborators, Meryl Streep, also spoke out with a statement today.