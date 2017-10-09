Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 2:20 am

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Her California Weekend Style

Kaia Gerber wears a white sweater while grabbing smoothies with friends on Sunday (October 8) in Malibu.

The day before, the 16-year-old model wore leopard print pants while meeting up with friends.

Kaia has been enjoying her first weekend back home after spending time in Europe for Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week.

Kaia spent her Sunday Funday by the pool with friends. “sundays,” she captioned a photo. Check it out below!

Also pictured: Kaia wearing a Metallica crop top while grabbing a bite to eat on Friday (October 6) in Malibu.

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Photos: BackGrid USA, PacificCoastNews
Posted to: Kaia Gerber

    She’s emaciated and malnourished – she’s ill.

    She’s sickly thin, her parents are horrible. It seems Kaia’s fame is more important to them than her health.