Kate Winslet Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein: 'His Behavior is Disgraceful & Appalling'

Kate Winslet has released a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein after he was accused of decades of sexual harassment by multiple women.

The actress, who won Best Actress Oscar for her role in The Weinstein Company’s The Reader, is speaking out against his “reprehensible and disgusting” behavoir and is praising the women who have bravely come forward.

“The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear,” Kate said to Variety in a statement.

She continued, “The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace.”





“I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve. And it makes me so angry. There must be ‘no tolerance’ of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world.”