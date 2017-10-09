Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Get Scared Together at Queen Mary's Dark Harbor (Video)

Kendall Jenner and her new boyfriend Blake Griffin are going strong and they had each other for support while braving the scares at Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor!

The couple joined a bunch of friends at the Halloween attraction on Sunday night (October 8) in Long Beach, Calif.

We’ve obtained a video of Kendall and Blake walking out of one of the haunted mazes side by side. When one of the zombies scares Blake, you can hear him go, “Oh my god!”

Kendall and Blake were joined by Hailey Baldwin, Fai Khadra, Jordyn Woods, Justine Skye, Taco, and more.