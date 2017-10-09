Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 9:13 am

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fans Commenting About Her Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fans Commenting About Her Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian recently posted pictures from a photo shoot to her Instagram account and it caused a frenzy of fans to comment about the size or visibility of a baby bump.

The 33-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but has not yet confirmed any news.

Khloe finally took to the comments of this Instagram post to shut down fans.

“This is a peplum shirt. It flairs [sic] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin…” Khloe posted.

Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian claps back at fans 01

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B enjoys a night of partying in Miami - TMZ
  • Find out when season 5 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • More actresses are accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment - TooFab
  • Kim Cattrall tells Sex & the City fans to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Did Dove Cameron dye her hair?! - Just Jared Jr
  • plez

    A true clap back would to say she’s not pregnant. Which she did not. So next…
    Don’t know why people are fans of the Kardashians. They are reality stars. They open their homes and lives camera. But want to whine when people talk about their lives.