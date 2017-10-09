Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fans Commenting About Her Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian recently posted pictures from a photo shoot to her Instagram account and it caused a frenzy of fans to comment about the size or visibility of a baby bump.

The 33-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but has not yet confirmed any news.

Khloe finally took to the comments of this Instagram post to shut down fans.

“This is a peplum shirt. It flairs [sic] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin…” Khloe posted.