Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Go Shopping for Baby Essentials!

Kim Kardashian wears a camouflage top while going baby shopping with her older sister Kourtney on Monday afternoon (October 9) in Calabasas, Calif.

The sisters were seen shopping at Buy Buy Baby and they definitely have a lot of upcoming babies to shop for.

Kim is expecting her third child via surrogate while sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children.

After the latest episode of Keeping Up on Sunday night, Kim tweeted, “It was tough rewatching having panic attach & having anxiety about traveling, but I’m so proud to also show u guys that I’m ok now.”