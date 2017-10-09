Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 10:43 pm

'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Gets Engaged to Olivia Hamilton!

'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Gets Engaged to Olivia Hamilton!

Damien Chazelle is officially engaged to the “love of his life” Olivia Hamilton!

The 32-year-old La La Land director popped the question and Olivia shared the great news on her Instagram, showing off the ring.

Damien‘s fiance is an actress and Princeton graduate who previously worked for Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Co.

Olivia even played a small part in La La Land, where she can be seen opposite Emma Stone as an annoyed cafe customer.

During Damien‘s acceptance speech for best director at the Critics Choice Awards last year, he gave Olivia a sweet shout out, calling her the “love of his life.”

Congratulations to Damien and Olivia!

A post shared by Olivia Hamilton (@ohamilto) on

Posted to: Damien Chazelle, Olivia Hamilton

