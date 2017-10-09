LeAnn Rimes Keeps It Cute & Casual at Airport in LA!

LeAnn Rimes looks comfy and cute while making her way through the airport.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter was spotted arriving back at LAX on Sunday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

LeAnn is definitely living the jet set life: she was also spotted at the airport a few weeks ago while heading out to perform at a concert.

She’s got more shows lined up for 2017 as well: “Come join me at @liveinthevineyard Nov. 3rd-5th! We can hang out and taste some wine plus you’ll get access to my acoustic show,” LeAnn wrote on her Instagram.

